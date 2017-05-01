»
Actor Vikram Chatterjee's Condition Stable Now

IANS

Updated: May 1, 2017, 1:55 PM IST
Vikram Chatterjee in a still from Shaheb Bibi Golaam

Kolkata: Actor Vikram Chatterjee, who sustained injuries in a car accident, was stable, but needs to remain in hospital for a few more days, sources said.

City-based model Sonika Singh Chauhan died in the car accident near Rashbehari area on Saturday Aon Saturday, while the actor, who was on the wheel, suffered head and shoulder injuries.

Chatterjee, who has worked in films like Mainak Bhowmik's Bedroom and Anjan Dutt's Saheb Bibi Golam, was "stable", the hospital said.

"We have got his MRI report. There is no cause for worry. But he has to remain admitted for a few more days," hospital sources said.

First Published: May 1, 2017, 1:45 PM IST
