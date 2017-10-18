Actors Should Be Able To Play Any Character: Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who is happy that superstar Aamir Khan has played a quirky character in a never-seen-before avatar in Secret Superstar, says actors should not be conscious about an image."I think actors shouldn't have any image. He (or she) should be able to play any character. I am very happy that Aamir Khan played a character like this. Earlier, actors were image conscious but now things are changing and they are trying to experiment with their roles," Nawazuddin said at a special screening of Secret Superstar here on Monday.Aamir plays music composer Shakti Kumar in the movie, which is about a teenage girl named Insia, played by Zaira Wasim, who sets out to follow her dream of being a singing superstar under the confinement of anonymity.Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari said he felt really emotional while watching the movie."I'm not saying this because I have worked with Aamir sir, but it's genuinely a really nice movie. Shakti's character is completely opposite Aamir sir's character in real life. His onscreen character is very quirky and cheap, but from inside, he has a very soft heart and he guides Zaira's character in the film."Whatever Aamir Khan does, he does it with lot of conviction and this film is also no exception to that," Tiwari said.Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar said: "As always, Aamir's films are really special. In this film, there is a very strong message. A few days ago, I had mentioned that dreams don't discriminate and Secret Superstar is exactly the same."On his part, Aamir said he is more eager to know the reactions of the audience.The film is directed by Advait Chandan and is releasing on Friday.