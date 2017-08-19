Actors With Urban Sensibilities Not Being Appreciated on TV: Ekta Kapoor

TV czarina Ekta Kapoor says one of the reasons why she explored the digital space with video streaming service ALT Balaji was that the small screen was not appreciating the actors with urban sensibilities.Ekta, who was present on Friday for the trailer launch of ALT Balaji's web show Bose:Dead/Alive was asked to share her thoughts about digital space and introducing her soap actors and actress to the platform."We are doing a new show with Rajiv Khandelwal and there are tonnes of other big names coming. I would love to rejoin with my actors, but the issue is television has become very mass, and actors with urban sensibilities weren't being appreciated on television, so we were waiting for medium where we could do short format shows with them," said Ekta.Bose:Dead/Alive, starring Rajkummar Rao in the titular role, has been a major subject of curiosity for numerous admirers of the legendary freedom fighter Subhas Chandra Bose as well as for the fans of the National Award-winning actor."Thank God I got a chance to tell such stories. You wouldn't believe the amount of stories we have and wanted to tell, but due to lack of short format on television, we couldn't. Digital space has given me, as a creative person, the second lease of life. I am eternally grateful to be able to tell these stories," said Ekta.Hansal Mehta, creative director of the show was also present for the trailer launch and said that though the series is based on a book they have taken certain liberties with story-telling which would add more respect for the freedom fighter."We have taken certain liberties. Keeping Netaji (Subhas Chandra Bose) in mind, keeping the respect for the man intact, keeping the research in mind, we have taken certain liberties. I think with these liberties, Netaji will come even more closer to your hearts," said Mehta.The web-series has been directed by Pulkit.The series also stars actress Patralekhaa, who will play the role of an elitist Bengali woman.Bose:Dead/Alive will air on ALT Balaji.