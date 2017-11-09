Actress Esha Gupta Gets Mistaken As South American

: Actress Esha Gupta, who feels Bollywood is going places, says she often gets mistaken for a South American.Esha was present at Namaste America, an Indo-American association for art and culture initiative, on Wednesday in Mumbai.Talking about the initiative, she said: "I always talk politically incorrect rather than being politically correct. Now we are living in a war-torn world where people are fighting for land, but it's a really nice thing that India and America are coming together."In times where people are talking about building walls, America and India are forming a relationship. It's all about culture and unity, so I am happy that we are building bridges and not building walls, and people who know this... will understand the pun intended. I am happy that India is taking a step forward on that front."Talking about the Hollywood-Bollywood connection, Esha said: "Now Indians are also taking their films to America and, after Hollywood, people recognize Bollywood as a popular film industry in the world."Whenever I go there, people feel that I am South American but when I introduce myself as a Bollywood actress, they are amazed. So it's not that only Hollywood is coming to India, but Bollywood is also going places."Asked about what she likes about the US, she said: "America is great in their food and education... I feel people are really nice and warm, at least those with whom I have interacted."