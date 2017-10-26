Actress Heather Lind Accuses George HW Bush of Sexually Assaulting Her

Actress Heather Lind says former US President George H.W. Bush groped her from his wheelchair at a screening of a film.Lind, who starred in "Turn: Washington's Spies", detailed her accusations in a lengthy Instagram post on Tuesday. She said she was "disturbed" after seeing a photograph of former President Barack Obama with Bush, reports nydailynews.com."I found it disturbing because I recognise the respect ex-presidents are given for having served. And I feel pride and reverence toward many of the men in the photo. But when I got the chance to meet George H. W. Bush four years ago to promote a historical television show I was working on, he sexually assaulted me while I was posing for a similar photo," Lind, 34, wrote."He didn't shake my hand. He touched me from behind from his wheelchair with his wife Barbara Bush by his side. He told me a dirty joke. And then, all the while being photographed, touched me again. Barbara rolled her eyes as if to say ‘not again.' His security guard told me I shouldn't have stood next to him for the photo," she added.Lind met the former president, 93, during a special screening of the show in 2014, a week before its premiere."We were instructed to call him Mr. President. It seems to me a President's power is in his or her capacity to enact positive change, actually help people, and serve as a symbol of our democracy. He relinquished that power when he used it against me and, judging from the comments of those around him, countless other women before me," Lind wrote.In a statement, Bush -- the 41st President of the US -- did not deny the allegations."President Bush would never -- under any circumstance -- intentionally cause anyone distress, and he most sincerely apologises if his attempt at humour offended Ms. Lind," his spokesman said.