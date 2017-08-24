GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Actress Priyamani Marries Mustafa Raj in Bengaluru; Watch Video

Mustafa Raj is an industrialist from Mumbai yet is super popular amongst the South Indian Film Industry owing to his alliance with CCL (Celebrity Cricket League) in addition to having various other ventures all over India.

Contributor Content

Updated:August 24, 2017, 5:01 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Actress Priyamani Marries Mustafa Raj in Bengaluru; Watch Video
Image: Parul Yadav/Twitter
Priyamani – the National Film Award winner tied knot with her fiancé Mustafa Raj in a low-key court marriage yesterday in Bengaluru. The wedding was attended by a close knit circle of the duo however the couple is going to throw a lavish reception for the South film fraternity, family and friends at a private hotel in the city.

In an interview with a leading daily, the 33-year-old actor had revealed the couple’s wish of having a simple wedding yet a grandiose reception for the industry friends. Priyamani and Mustafa Raj got engaged in a traditional ceremony last year in May and speculations were on for their wedding since long.

Mustafa Raj is an industrialist from Mumbai yet is super popular amongst the South Indian Film Industry owing to his alliance with CCL (Celebrity Cricket League) in addition to having various other ventures all over India.

As for the future plans, the Paruthiveeran star had earlier stated in an interview that she won’t quit the industry after her marriage, in fact at present she is busy with a project and will get back to it after 2 days post-marriage.

For the wedding, Priyamani opted for a Yellow-Green Saree, light make-up, minimal jewelry and flowers adorning her neat hairdo. The couple had a sangeet ceremony the night before the wedding day. Actor Parul Yadav shared some inside pics of the Sangeet Ceremony




While there’s another video uploaded on video streaming website Youtube witnessing Priya Mani’s court marriage:




Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Right To Privacy A Fundamental Right, Rules Supreme Court

Right To Privacy A Fundamental Right, Rules Supreme Court

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.