BJP MP Roopa Ganguly Admitted To Hospital With Brain Haematoma, Stable

IANS

First published: December 24, 2016, 8:11 AM IST | Updated: 8 hours ago
File photo of Actress and BJP MP Rupa Ganguly (PTI)

Kolkata: Actor-turned-BJP leader and Rajya Sabha member Roopa Ganguly was admitted to a private city hospital with a "small brain haematoma" on Friday, doctors said.

The hospital said she is under observation and "absolutely stable".

"Roopa Ganguly is admitted ... with a small brain haematoma. She is absolutely stable and under observation," AMRI Hospitals said in a bulletin.

State Bharatiya Janata Party leaders expressed concern over Ganguly's condition and wished her a speedy recovery.

"It seems she suffered a minor cerebral attack. Doctors said she had a blurry vision and blood clots in her brain. I wish her a speedy recovery," said BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha.

Ganguly gained cult popularity for playing Draupadi in the television series "Mahabharat" in the 1980s. She joined BJP in 2015 and was nominated to the Rajya Sabha this year.

