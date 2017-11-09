GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Adam Levine, Wife Behati Prinsloo Expecting a Girl

Levine disclosed that they are having another daughter to host Ellen DeGeneres on her chat show.

PTI

Updated:November 9, 2017, 7:59 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Adam Levine, Wife Behati Prinsloo Expecting a Girl
Image: Reuters Pictures
Los Angeles: Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine and model wife Behati Prinsloo have revealed the gender of their second child and it is going to be a baby girl for the couple.

The 38-year-old singer and Prinsloo are already parents to 14-month-old daughter, Dusty Rose Levine.

Levine disclosed that they are having another daughter to host Ellen DeGeneres on her chat show, reported People magazine.

"It is a girl. (We're) having another girl," he said on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show".

The What Lovers Do hitmaker said that DeGeneres will again be involved in the process of naming their second baby.

"Whether you like it or not, you're gonna be involved, It'll be a collaborative effort," Levine told her.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Life After Demonetisation: Tales From Industrial Towns

Life After Demonetisation: Tales From Industrial Towns

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES