Adam Levine, Wife Behati Prinsloo Expecting a Girl

: Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine and model wife Behati Prinsloo have revealed the gender of their second child and it is going to be a baby girl for the couple.The 38-year-old singer and Prinsloo are already parents to 14-month-old daughter, Dusty Rose Levine.Levine disclosed that they are having another daughter to host Ellen DeGeneres on her chat show, reported People magazine."It is a girl. (We're) having another girl," he said on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show".The What Lovers Do hitmaker said that DeGeneres will again be involved in the process of naming their second baby."Whether you like it or not, you're gonna be involved, It'll be a collaborative effort," Levine told her.