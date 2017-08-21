Adam Nimoy Engaged to Star Trek Actor Terry Farrell
Son of legendary star Leonard Nimoy, director Adam Nimoy is engaged to Star Trek actress Terry Farrell.
Image: Adam Nimoy official Instagram
London: TV director and son of legendary star Leonard Nimoy, Adam Nimoy, is engaged to Star Trek actor Terry Farrell.
Farrell, who played Jadzia Dax through six seasons of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, confirmed the news of engagement on Twitter and thanked fans for their wishes.
"Thank you all for you amazingly sweet well wishes and support," she wrote.
Adam, 61, is no stranger to the Star Trek universe as he has directed several episodes of Star Trek: The Next Generation, as well as episodes of shows like NYPD Blue and Ally McBeal.
His father Leonard Nimoy played Mr Spock in Star Trek and Star Trek: The Next Generation for over 20 years.
Farrell, who played Jadzia Dax through six seasons of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, confirmed the news of engagement on Twitter and thanked fans for their wishes.
"Thank you all for you amazingly sweet well wishes and support," she wrote.
Thank you all for you amazingly sweet well wishes and support! May you all LLAP!!! 💞🖖🏽☺️🎉— Terry Farrell (@4TerryFarrell) August 18, 2017
Adam, 61, is no stranger to the Star Trek universe as he has directed several episodes of Star Trek: The Next Generation, as well as episodes of shows like NYPD Blue and Ally McBeal.
His father Leonard Nimoy played Mr Spock in Star Trek and Star Trek: The Next Generation for over 20 years.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Infosys Regrets Vishal Sikka’s Resignation; Issues Statement on His Current Role, Salary
- 2017 Hyundai Verna Mileage Figures Revealed, Lower Than Honda City and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
- GoT S7 Episode 6: Fire Meets Winter 'Beyond The Wall'
- I Don't Wish to Die and Abandon my Mother
- Messi 'Seriously Considering Leaving Barcelona'; Man City Line-up £300m Bid