Adam Nimoy Engaged to Star Trek Actor Terry Farrell

Thank you all for you amazingly sweet well wishes and support! May you all LLAP!!! 💞🖖🏽☺️🎉 — Terry Farrell (@4TerryFarrell) August 18, 2017

TV director and son of legendary star Leonard Nimoy, Adam Nimoy, is engaged to Star Trek actor Terry Farrell.Farrell, who played Jadzia Dax through six seasons of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, confirmed the news of engagement on Twitter and thanked fans for their wishes."Thank you all for you amazingly sweet well wishes and support," she wrote.Adam, 61, is no stranger to the Star Trek universe as he has directed several episodes of Star Trek: The Next Generation, as well as episodes of shows like NYPD Blue and Ally McBeal.His father Leonard Nimoy played Mr Spock in Star Trek and Star Trek: The Next Generation for over 20 years.