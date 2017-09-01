GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Adele Wants to Get Pregnant Before Turning 30

Singer Adele reveals that she really wants a sibling for her four-year-old son Angelo. She wants to get pregnant with her second child before her 30th birthday.

IANS

Updated:September 1, 2017, 12:45 PM IST
Adele Wants to Get Pregnant Before Turning 30
Image: Reuters
London: Singer Adele reportedly wants to get pregnant with her second child before her 30th birthday next year.

According to a source, Adele, who already has four-year-old son Angelo with her husband Simon Konecki, has asked her friends to plan a less extravagant and more intimate affair when she turns 30 on May 5, 2018, as she is hoping she will be with child, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"She (has) made it clear to friends that she really wants a sibling for Angelo," a source told Daily Star newspaper.

"The big day will be less about a blowout event, but some smaller celebrations with friends and family," the source added.
