Adil Hussian Calls Sonam Kapoor Cheerful and Joyous

IANS

Updated: May 4, 2017, 5:04 PM IST
Actress Sonam Kapoor, who received a Special Mention alongside Adil Hussian at the 64th National Film Awards, says she now wishes to share screen space with the actor.

While Sonam received the honour for her portrayal of Neerja Bhanot in 2016 film Neerja, Adil was given a Special Mention for his performance in two films - Mukti Bhawan and Maj Rati Keteki.

"She was cheerful and joyous," Adil posted on Twitter on Thursday while sharing a photograph of Sonam receiving the award by President Pranab Mukherjee at the Wednesday ceremony.

Sonam replied: "My special mention co-awardee. What an honour to be on the same platform as you. Can't wait to now share a frame with you."

Besides them, actor Akshay Kumar was given the Best Actor award for his role in Rustom and Malayalam actress Surabhi C.M. received the Best Actress honour for Minnaminungu - the Firefly.

First Published: May 4, 2017, 5:04 PM IST
