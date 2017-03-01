Aditi Rao Hydari Always Wanted to Work With Mani Ratnam

Mumbai: Actress Aditi Rao Hydari, who will be seen in filmmaker Mani Ratnam's next Kaatru Veliyidai, was moved by his critically acclaimed film Bombay and always wanted to work with him.

"The first Mani Ratnam film I saw was Bombay. I used to watch Manisha Koirala on-screen and I would tell myself,'One day, I want to be there'.

"Even though I was a child, the film moved me in a way, which I couldn't explain then, but it stayed with me forever," Aditi said in a statement.

Kaatru Veliyidai, a romantic movie, which also features actor Karthi, is slated to release in March. Bombay, released in 1995, was the story of a Muslim woman (Manisha Koirala) and a Hindu man (Arvind Swami), who fall in love and elope to get married as their families objected to their relationship. However, when they move to Mumbai, they get trapped in the communal riots in the city.