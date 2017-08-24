GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Aditi Rao Hydari Inspired by Manisha Koirala's Bombay Act

Actress Aditi Rao Hydari reveals her love for the character that actress Manisha Koirala played in the 1995 film Bombay. She expresses how Manisha Koirala has always inspired her.

IANS

Updated:August 24, 2017, 5:56 PM IST
Image: Aditi Rao Hyaderi and Manisha official Twitter.
Mumbai: Actress Aditi Rao Hydari says she wanted to be the character that actress Manisha Koirala played in the 1995 film Bombay.

Manisha's film Dil Se.. completed 19 years of its release on August 21. Aditi tweeted that she "loves" the movie.

"Love love love! 'Dil Se...', Shah Rukh Khan and Manisha Koirala. Epic... Mani Ratnam sir magic," Aditi had previously tweeted.



To that, Manisha replied: "Thank you Hun... you are gorgeous and talented too. God bless you."



Aditi re-tweeted Manisha's post, saying: "Aaa! It all started because I wanted to be you in 'Bombay'. You're the bestest... thank you for always inspiring."




