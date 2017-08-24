Aditi Rao Hydari Inspired by Manisha Koirala's Bombay Act

Thank you Hun ..you are gorgeous n talented too.. god bless you https://t.co/OQgQ5ajWyS — Manisha Koirala (@mkoirala) August 23, 2017

Actress Aditi Rao Hydari says she wanted to be the character that actress Manisha Koirala played in the 1995 film Bombay.Manisha's film Dil Se.. completed 19 years of its release on August 21. Aditi tweeted that she "loves" the movie."Love love love! 'Dil Se...', Shah Rukh Khan and Manisha Koirala. Epic... Mani Ratnam sir magic," Aditi had previously tweeted.To that, Manisha replied: "Thank you Hun... you are gorgeous and talented too. God bless you."Aditi re-tweeted Manisha's post, saying: "Aaa! It all started because I wanted to be you in 'Bombay'. You're the bestest... thank you for always inspiring."