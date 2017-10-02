Aditya Narayan Caught Bad-mouthing an Airline Staff Member at Raipur Airport

A video of singer Udit Narayan’s son Aditya misbehaving with member of an airline staff has surfaced online. The video has been shot at Raipur airport where Aditya can be seen threatening the staff member of Indigo airline.According to sources, the incident happened when a staff member stopped Aditya for exceeding the baggage limit of 17 kgs. The argument got heated up and the singer hurled abuses at the staff member saying, “I will see you in Bombay. Kabhi naa kabhi toh pahuchoge naa Bombay fir dekh lenge... fir dekh lenge..."Aditya had come to Raipur to perform at an event on the occasion of Dusshera and was taking his flight back to Mumbai. The singer alleged that the airline’s staff member misbehaved with him; however, he was indeed carrying baggage that exceeded the limit. The airlines kept its stand against the singer and he was allowed to board the flight only after he apologised to the staff member.Aditya has nothing to say as Indigo airlines threatened him to offload and blacklist for just asking about the logic of excess baggage. These airlines have become "dada" after that minister episode and threaten to blacklist any one, said a member from Aditya's team, who wished to remain anonymous.Aditya is a singer in Bollywood, popularly known for songs Tatad Tatad from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela. He also hosts Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs and had even starred in a movie, Shaapit.