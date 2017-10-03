More than singing, Aditya Narayan is known for his sweet smile and goody two-shoes image, thanks to his singing reality show franchise Sa Re Ga Ma Pa he has been a part of since 2007. But who knew this little kid from Rangeela would one day end up making headlines for the wrong reasons.Aditya, the son of renowned Bollywood playback singer Udit Narayan, became the topic of debate yesterday when a video of the singer bad-mouthing a member of an airline staff surfaced online.The video was shot at Raipur airport where Aditya can be seen threatening the staff member of Indigo airline.According to reports, the incident happened when a staff member stopped Aditya for exceeding the baggage limit of 17 kgs. The argument heated up and the singer hurled abuses at the staff member saying, “I will see you in Bombay. Kabhi naa kabhi toh pahuchoge naa Bombay fir dekh lenge... fir dekh lenge..."Watch the video here:In the latest development, the singer took to his official Facebook account to take a sly dig at the airline once again. “Tum gaali do toh normal baat... Aur hum dede toh... #breakingNews,” Aditya wrote.Aditya had come to Raipur to perform at an event on the occasion of Dusshera and was taking his flight back to Mumbai. The singer alleged that the airline’s staff member misbehaved with him; however, he was indeed carrying baggage that exceeded the limit. The airlines kept its stand against the singer and he was allowed to board the flight only after he apologised to the staff member.