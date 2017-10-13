Aditya Pancholi To File Defamation Case Against Kangana Ranaut

Controversies won't leave Kangana Ranaut's side for months to come, it seems. Just after Hrithik Roshan urged his friends and followers to not take sides in the row, new reports suggest that Aditya Pancholi is set to file a defamation case against Kangana.The actor had earlier sent a legal notice to Ranaut to which her lawyer, Rizwan Siddiqui, had responded. "The defamation notice received by the Advocate representing Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab have been duly replied to. My client who has been a victim of crime has largely spoken about her personal experiences, which were already reported on various media platforms since the year 2007," said Rizwan in an official statement.The legal notice came right after a series of interviews in which Ranaut had shed light on the relationship she shared with the actor apart from speaking out on the entire Hrithik Roshan row. Ranaut had stated that she was kept under house arrest by Pancholi and that when she approached his wife Zarina Wahab for help, she said it's good that he stays out of the house as otherwise, his abusive nature creates troubles for some of the employees at home.While Ranaut had claimed that their relationship was emotionally and physically abusive, Pancholi recently stated that her comments didn't make him angry, but hurt him. He also expressed his disappointment over Ranaut dragging his family in the matter.Apart from sending a legal notice- that is both criminal and civil in nature- Pancholis have also sent out a defamation notice to Kangana's sister, Rangoli Chandel, as she had lashed out at them on Twitter.