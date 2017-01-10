Aditya Roy Kapur Wants to Be Part of Action and Comedy Films

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapur, who will next be seen in OK Jaanu, says he wants to experiment with various roles and even genres of films.

Aditya, who has mostly played a lover boy in movies like Aashiqui 2, Dawaat-e-ishq and Fitoor, told the media here: I would love to experiment with different genres of films. I know that right now I have the image of a romantic hero, but I want to do an action and comedy... I am open to it."

Talking about OK Jaanu, in which he is paired with Shraddha Kapoor, Aditya said: "When it comes to Ok Jaanu, I think though I've played lover in my earlier films, none of them were a light-hearted romantic film like this. So I think people will get to see a different side."

Staring his career as a video jockey on a youth channel, Aditya made his debut in Bollywood with the multi-starrer London Dreams in 2009. He got his first big break as a lead actor in 2013 with Aashiqui 2.

After a superhit film like Aashiqui 2, the actor is coming up with only one film in a year. Why is he keeping a slow pace?

"I think I have to say yes to more scripts, maybe. I think I am too choosy about my scripts and always look for a perfect one."

Directed by Shaad Ali, Ok Jaanu will release on Friday.