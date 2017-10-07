Adnan Sami To Perform In Srinagar

Adnan Sami, who renounced Pakistani citizenship to become an Indian in 2016, will perform on the banks of Dal Lake in Srinagar this week.The 46-year-old singer, famous for his number Lift Kara De, will enthral Kashmir Valley with a variety of songs at a special concert organised by the Union Home Ministry and the Jammu and Kashmir government."Kashmir is not only about violence. It is a lively place with full of culture, music, art and tourism. We want to send this message through the concert," Union Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju said today.Sami was born in London to a Pakistani diplomat father and his mother was from Jammu and Kashmir.The singer relocated to India in late 1990s and took Indian citizenship on January 1, 2016 after giving up his Pakistani citizenship.The concert is expected to be held later this week, a home ministry official said.The joint initiative of the home ministry and the state government was taken to send a message that Kashmiri society is associated with religious harmony and the Sufi tradition.The state is also known for Kashmiriyat, the ethnic, national, social and cultural consciousness of the Kashmiri people, the official said.