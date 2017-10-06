After 2 States, Karan Johar-Abhishek Varman Collaborate for New Film

DHARMA collaborates with FOX STAR STUDIOS and SAJID NADIADWALA directed by ABHISHEK VARMAN ...APRIL 19th,2019 #GoodFriday .... — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) October 6, 2017

After giving a blockbuster film 2 States in 2014, the superhit trio of Karan Johar, Sajid Nadiadwala and Abhishek Varman, is once again joining hands for a new project. Johar's Dharma production will also be collaborating with Fox Star Studios on the film, which is yet to be titled.Johar announced the film on Twitter, saying the cast would be finalised soon."DHARMA collaborates with FOX STAR STUDIOS and SAJID NADIADWALA directed by ABHISHEK VARMAN... APRIL 19th,2019 #GoodFriday," the director-producer wrote.In another post, he said, "The FINAL cast of this collaboration will be put out soon along with the title All rumours of story and other details circulating are FALSE!"This will be Abhishek's second directorial after Arjun Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer, which was based on Chetan Bhagat's 2009 novel '2 States: The Story Of My Marriage'.Abhishek has previously worked as assistant director with Johar in films, including My Name Is Khan and Student of the Year.