After Amaal Mallik, Vaibhavi Merchant Takes A Dig At Indian Awards Show Nominations

A recent award show nominations have left quite a few Bollywood celebrities including Vaibhavi Merchant upset. She was nominated in the Best Choreographer category for her Befikre song Nashi si chad gayi. For another song in Salman Khan-starrer Sultan, the actor was himself nominated for choreographing the song.

Vaibhavi once mentioned in an interview that it was Salman who came up with the hook step of the song but she feels it's unfair to credit the entire song to him for just one step.

The choreographer took to Twitter to express her disappointment. She wrote, "Why not nominate me as best actor for Sultan if you cud nominate my dearest Salman for best choreographer Jag ghumeya..@filmfare".

Not just Vaibhavi, several other members from the film fraternity including Harshvardhan Kapoor and Amaal Mallik have recently taken to social media to rant about the Indian awards show nominations.

Harshvarshan questioned how Diljit Dosanjh was nominated for Best Debut Award when he had done several films in the past. He also mentioned that he'd have been happy losing the award to Jim Sarbh for Neerja.

Don't feel entitled to any award,I'm questioning the principle of who is a newcomer,have zero problems losing to a genuine newcomer — Harshvardhan Kapoor (@HarshKapoor_) January 19, 2017

@jimSarbh was amazing in #neerja and is a newcomer would've been happy to lose to him — Harshvardhan Kapoor (@HarshKapoor_) January 19, 2017

Composer Amaal Mallik also slammed jury members of award shows and asked them to nominate people as per their talent and their body work in a social media post.