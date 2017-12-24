After Baahubali I Realised Power of Post-production: Sharad Kelkar

: Actor Sharad Kelkar, who lent his voice for actor Prabhas' character in Hindi version of the blockbuster Baahubali: The Beginning and the sequel Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, says the film made him realise the importance and power of post-production."For a large part of my career I knew the power of only three words - start, camera, action...after 'Baahubali' I realise the power of fourth word - start, camera, action, post-production," said Sharad at the International Animation and VfX Awards, 24FPS Awards."Initially, when I was shooting for movies such as 'Baahubali', I used to wonder how can I modulate voice and tone by looking at actors delivering dialogues in front of a green screen. It was when we saw the first cut of the film that I realised the power of VFX. It brought life to the character, the story and is a living character itself," he added.The awards ceremony was held here on Friday where Sharad received an award for his versatile performance.Sharad has dubbed in Hindi for a number of Hollywood films which include Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, Guardians of the Galaxy, Mad Max: Fury Road, Exodus: Gods and Kings, X-Men: Apocalypse, Moana and XXX: Return of Xander Cage.