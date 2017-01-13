After Bengaluru, David Guetta's Mumbai Concert Called Off

Mumbai: Following the cancellation of Bengaluru concert of French DJ David Guetta, his show which was scheduled for Mumbai has also been called off. If sources are anything to go by, Mumbai Police has denied permission and cited document issues. According to reports, the police also claimed that the organisers had not taken the permission from them for the concert on the said date.

DJ's charity concert, which was scheduled to take place on Thursday night, was cancelled in view of the prevailing law and order situation in the Karnataka capital following the molestation New Year's Eve incident, says the organiser.

The profits from the special charity performance at #Guetta4Good show, put together by the organisers of Sunburn -- one of India's biggest electronic dance music festivals, would have gone towards educating underprivileged children.

In a statement on Thursday, Karan Singh, CEO, Sunburn, said: "Due to the present law and order situation in Bengaluru following the events that transpired around New Year's Eve, the authorities have recommended against holding the David Guetta concert scheduled today in the city."

"We at Sunburn tried our very best to make it happen but the authorities understandably are not prepared to take any chances. Hence, today's concert, unfortunately, stands cancelled," he added.

Singh also said that they plan to reschedule the concert "subject to approval from the artist and the respective authorities".

"We will be back with more information as soon as possible. Bookmyshow will be in touch with all ticket holders for the next steps. Other shows in Mumbai, New Delhi and Hyderabad are on as per schedule," Singh said.

The DJ is on a four-city tour which was expected to begin from Bangalore, followed by Mumbai, Hyderabad and New Delhi.

(With inputs from IANS)