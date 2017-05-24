After Dear Maya, Manisha Koirala Wants To Holiday in Mountains

Mumbai: Actress Manisha Koirala, who is making her comeback with the forthcoming film Dear Maya, says after completing its promotion, she would like to enjoy some time in the mountains.

"I like to know things beyond films. After promoting this film, I am going to take a vacation in the mountains. I like to be with nature. I equally get excited when I talk for hours with saints and fakirs.

"I have a curious mind to understand different people and ideas, explore life and travel. I feel most comfortable in these situations," Manisha said on Monday during a discussion on her life and career with director Imtiaz Ali and Sunaina Bhatnagar, who has helmed Dear Maya.

Talking about the film, she said: "The script was brilliant. For a long time, I was waiting for a good script. I had decided that... I would like to explore something new, meaningful and different."

"The story of the film had a beautiful flow, and in the end, the film has feel good factor. When Sunaina narrated the script to me... that time only, I realized that she has the capacity to make this film."

Manisha, known for 1990s films like Bombay and Khamoshi: The Musical, also spoke about the current scenario of the film industry.

She said: "Now things have changed a lot for the better. Today, the level of professionalism, expectations and demands from actors have increased. Today, actors not only have to perform better, but at the same time they have become calculated in terms of behaviour, communication and public appearance. It has become a responsibility."

"Those days, actors used to work in two to three shifts in one day and that used to make them complacent. Now the quality of films has improved. Realism has taken more space than melodrama and I am loving this phase because the kind of films that we are making is absolutely amazing."

Talking about working with superstar Shah Rukh Khan in Dil Se.., she said: "Shah Rukh has been the same. He is full of energy and enthusiasm. He was a great guy to work with. During 'Dil Se..', he was very protective about me and used to give a lot of advice because he probably felt that I am not getting it right."

Manisha also said that she had a great time working with filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra (1942: A Love Story), Mani Ratnam (Dil Se..) and Sanjay Leela Bhansali (Khamoshi: The Musical).