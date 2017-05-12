DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
After Fatima, Katrina Kaif Joins Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan For Thugs of Hindostan
Mumbai: Actress Katrina Kaif is the latest addition to Thugs of Hindostan, which features her Dhoom: 3 co-star Aamir Khan, apart from megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Fatima Sana Shaikh.
The Yash Raj Films production will be helmed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, who directed Katrina and Aamir for Dhoom: 3.
"Yash Raj Films' star-studded mega project 'Thugs of Hindostan' has its final ‘thug' onboard. Katrina Kaif joins the other 'thugs' Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh in this larger than life, grand cinematic experience," read a statement issued by the banner.
Finally we have our last thug..... Katrina ! Welcome aboard Kat :-)
— Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) May 11, 2017
Thugs of Hindostan will go on floors on June 1 and will release during Diwali 2018.
