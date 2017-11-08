After Inside Edge, Richa Chadha To Feature In a South African Web Series

After impressing audience and critics alike, Richa Chadha has reportedly been offered a South African web series.The actress, who was last seen in Jia Aur Jia alongside Kalki Koechlin, is in talks with filmmaker Danie Hogan. According to reports, the makers got impressed with Richa's performance in Inside Edge and offered her a web series based on cricket.When asked about the venture, Richa said, "Digital entertainment has been emerging globally and after all the positive response for Inside Edge, I would love to explore digital content. There are more projects that have come my way and I am still discussing with my team about the same. Currently, discussion on this show is on and we will soon be working on it after my commitments in India."The actress will next be seen Fukrey Returns.