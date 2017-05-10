After Justin Bieber's India Concert, Ed Sheeran To Take Mumbai By Storm

After Justin Bieber’s Indian leg of Purpose World Tour, it’s Ed Sheeran, who is all set to take Mumbai by storm.

The Shape Of You singer, who will be on a tour three days from now, will take his entourage across continents throughout the year. But what has caught the fancy of Indian fans is a new report on his official website that confirms his arrival in Mumbai on November 19.

It is quite interesting that the change in his roster comes in on the same day as Bieber’s much-awaited concert in Mumbai unfolds, giving fans multiple reasons to rejoice. Sheeran wrote the song Love Yourself for Bieber and the song went on to become a blockbuster.

The 26-year-old singer is on tour to promote his third and latest album Divide. Not just in India, but some additional shows in Hong Kong, Tokyo, Bangkok and Dubai have been added to Ed Sheeran’s World Tour too.

For music buffs, it'd be more than just a fact that Sheeran will perform on the same day as Coldplay made its Indian debut in 2016.

Looks like 2017 is the year for music lovers here in India!