The is no allegation or sad plot that can have the weight to triumph over a good soul. #powerofthetruth #mafamilia #goodoverevil pic.twitter.com/WlVKbIhFjE — Sussanne Khan (@sussannekroshan) September 3, 2017

Ther r more chances of me having had an affair with d Pope dan any of d (Im sure wonderful)women d media hs ben naming.Thanks but no thanks. — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) January 28, 2016

Kangana Ranaut - the firebrand of Bollywood hit yet again at Hrithik Roshan in Aap Ki Adalat's Saturday night episode. The outspoken Queen actor brought many facts to fore and said that Hrithik had thought he dated a flop actress who would never reveal anything. However, after the success of Queen, Hrithik Roshan was under the constant fear that she might spill the beans and that is the reason why he wrote 1000s' of emails from her account, collected them before lodging a complaint against her and even mentioned psychological issues.However, it seems like all this hasn’t gone well with Hrithik’s ex-wife Susanne Khan as she launched back on twitter in support of the Krrish star. Her tweet indirectly rebukes claims by Kangana while she tried to put the focus back on the ‘Good Soul’ Roshan is perceived as by his fans, family and Bollywood.The series of scathing remarks and mud-puddling at each other started when in an interview with Pinkvilla back in January 2016, Kangana was asked if Hrithik had her dropped from Aashiqui 3. To which she had replied “Yes, many lame rumors are doing rounds, even a dumb ass can tell where these rumors are coming from. I don’t know why exes do silly things to get your attention. For me that chapter is over and I don’t dig graves.”And Roshan was instant to hit back when he tweeted – “Ther r more chances of me having had an affair with d Pope dan any of d (Im sure wonderful)women d media hs ben naming. Thanks but no thanks,”While nobody knows what’s the truth between Kangana-Hrithik’s alleged affair and fall out; the Roshan family has always supported Hrithik Roshan including his ex Susanne Khan. His family doesn’t let any allegation or hoopla around it go unnoticed and hits back at the Tanu Weds Manu hitmaker.