After actress Katrina Kaif made her much-anticipated debut on Instagram, Uninion Textile Minister Smriti Irani has also decided to try her hands on the popular social media platform. Yes, Smriti is the latest celebrity to join Instagram to ensure she stays in touch with her fans.

The minister made her debut by sharing a throwback photo with a caption that read "Guess who's on Insta now #tbt #goodolddays". While the account hasn’t been verified yet, it has already garnered over 7000 followers.

Guess who's on Insta now 😋#tbt #goodolddays A post shared by Smriti Irani (@smritiiraniofficial) on May 4, 2017 at 8:04am PDT

In the next post that she shared on her account, Smriti can be seen with Balaji head Ekta Kapoor and popular actress Sakshi Tanwar. “@ektaravikapoor Thanks for pestering me to do this. Looks like a fun journey ahead 😊 #tbt #thosewerethedays,” her post read.

@ektaravikapoor Thanks for pestering me to do this 🙏🏼🙏🏼 Looks like a fun journey ahead 😊 #tbt #thosewerethedays A post shared by Smriti Irani (@smritiiraniofficial) on May 4, 2017 at 10:34am PDT

The third post came with a religious message. “Day begins with blessings from Ma. #morningbliss #fridayfavorites,” she posted.

Day begins with blessings from Ma 🙏🏼😇 #morningbliss #fridayfavorites A post shared by Smriti Irani (@smritiiraniofficial) on May 4, 2017 at 8:14pm PDT

Ekta was quick to welcome the minister with a special message. "Let's welcome my friend ! A force to reckon with ! Her meteoric rise stunned many but what stuns me more is how rooted she is! Finally on Instagram let's welcome Tulsi ! @smritiiraniofficial!" she wrote.