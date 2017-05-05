X

DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.

Be a responsible citizen. Come, pledge to always check and share verified and vetted news.
»
2-min read

After Katrina Kaif, Smriti Irani Joins Instagram; Shares Throwback Photos with Fans

News18.com

Updated: May 5, 2017, 10:32 AM IST
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp
After Katrina Kaif, Smriti Irani Joins Instagram; Shares Throwback Photos with Fans
Image courtesy: Smriti Irani's official Instagram account

After actress Katrina Kaif made her much-anticipated debut on Instagram, Uninion Textile Minister Smriti Irani has also decided to try her hands on the popular social media platform. Yes, Smriti is the latest celebrity to join Instagram to ensure she stays in touch with her fans.

The minister made her debut by sharing a throwback photo with a caption that read "Guess who's on Insta now #tbt #goodolddays". While the account hasn’t been verified yet, it has already garnered over 7000 followers.

CN jiomag contest

Guess who's on Insta now 😋#tbt #goodolddays

A post shared by Smriti Irani (@smritiiraniofficial) on

In the next post that she shared on her account, Smriti can be seen with Balaji head Ekta Kapoor and popular actress Sakshi Tanwar. “@ektaravikapoor Thanks for pestering me to do this. Looks like a fun journey ahead 😊 #tbt #thosewerethedays,” her post read.

The third post came with a religious message. “Day begins with blessings from Ma. #morningbliss #fridayfavorites,” she posted.

Day begins with blessings from Ma 🙏🏼😇 #morningbliss #fridayfavorites

A post shared by Smriti Irani (@smritiiraniofficial) on

Ekta was quick to welcome the minister with a special message. "Let's welcome my friend ! A force to reckon with ! Her meteoric rise stunned many but what stuns me more is how rooted she is! Finally on Instagram let's welcome Tulsi ! @smritiiraniofficial!" she wrote.

First Published: May 5, 2017, 10:10 AM IST
Read full article
Next Story
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.