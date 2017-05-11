After Mahabharata, Ramanaya to be be Made Into a Rs 500 Crore Film Franchise

Mumbai: After the success of epic drama Baahubali 2 and announcement of epic Mahabharata into a film, three filmmakers have come together to make Ramayana as a three-part live action film with a budget of Rs 500 crore.

A source in the know of developments said: "Ramayana is being helmed as one of the most ambitious projects of India with a budget of Rs 500 crore. The film will bring to life the rich storytelling culture of our country and for the same, the film team is in conversation with a renowned Indian director who will bring this larger than life scripture to the universal audience."

Three producers - Allu Aravind, Namit Malhotra and Madhu Mantena - have joined hands to make this project come alive. It will be shot in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, said a statement.

The makers are looking forward to deliver a "spectacular extravaganza".