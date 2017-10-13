After Manto, Rasika Dugal To Be Next Seen In Aijaz Khan's Hamid

Rasika Dugal, who will soon be seen essaying the role of Safia Manto in Nandita Das' directorial Manto with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, is all set to take on another role in a new film titled Hamid.The film, which is being produced by Saregama's new film production arm, Yoodlee Films, will be directed by Aijaz Khan. Hamid is a heartwarming tale of a relationship between a widowed mother and a young son who loses his father in the unrest set in the backdrop of Kashmir. The film brings to limelight the plight of people residing in Kashmir.The film has been shot in Kashmir- Srinagar and Baramula.Speaking about the film, Rasika said, "What really appealed to me about the film was how it has shown the human side to the current plight and given the snapshot into the scenario using a very personal story instead of making it political. Aijaz has been in discussion to work with me for a long time and finally, when this script came to me, I was glad to work on it".She further shed light on how she prepared for the role. "I watched a lot of videos to prep myself. There was a lot of video material to understand the situation from a different perspective. I came across the work of this lady by the name of Parveena Ahangar who runs an organisation which helps Kashmiris find missing people. She herself lost her 17-year-old son who was picked up by militants in middle of the night. I also stumbled upon this documentary by Iffat Fatima which really gave me a very deep insight into the plight of the people of Kashmir"