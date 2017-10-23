After Mersal, Jiiva-starrer Kee Criticises GST

Important topic addressed... Well done !!! Congratulations team #Mersal — Rajinikanth (@superstarrajini) October 22, 2017

Even before the controversy over Vijay-starrer Mersal could die out, another Tamil movie RJ Balaji’s Kee might land up in trouble for criticising the Goods and Services Tax (GST).The 28-second promo of Kee, which was released a few days ago, shows the protagonist taking a dig at GST and asking who it is meant to benefit. At the end of the video it reads “we care” and adds that “cinema is not just an entertainment but also sends out a message”.When contacted, the state BJP spokesperson refused to comment on the matterKee is a psychological thriller starring actor Jiiva. It is speculated that the movie revolves around the ‘Blue Whale Challenge’ game.Diwali release Mersal has courted controversy over its criticism of the GST, which the BJP claims are incorrect references to the central taxation.BJP leaders, including H Raja, a national secretary in the party, state president Tamilisai Soundarajan and Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan, have been demanding that the “incorrect” references be deleted from the big-budget flick.However, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi, his senior colleague P Chidambaram, DMK working president M K Stalin have spoken in favour of ‘Mersal’.Superstars Rajinikanth and Kamal Hasan, have come out in support of the movie. “Important topic addressed..... well done!!! congratulations team #mersal" Rajini said in his tweet.Haasan said those opposed to the film must “counter criticism with a logical response”.“Mersal was certified. Don't re-censor it," the actor said on Twitter."Counter criticism with a logical response. Don't silence critics. India will shine when it speaks,” he added