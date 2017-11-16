After Mirzapur, Shweta Tripathi and Vikrant Massey To Star In Cargo

Shweta Tripathi, who has featured in films like Masaan and Haraamkhor among others, is all set to reunite with Anurag Kashyap. The two have previously worked together in ZOO, one of the first few films to have been completely shot on an iPhone.But this time, the two have collaborated on a project being helmed by Arati Kadav titled Cargo. While Anurag and Vikramaditya Motwane will present the film, Cargo will star Vikrant Massey alongside Shweta.The film, which goes on floor in January 2018, marks the second collaboration between both Shweta and Anurag and Shweta and Vikrant.On being asked about the project, Shweta said, "It’s great to work with people you trust and who trust you. Anurag Kashyap has been a mentor to so many of us. Him and Vikram supporting our endeavors means so much to us. Sci-fi is a genre we have hardly explored and I am so excited to be a part of Cargo."She further added, "The biggest compliment for me is when somebody writes a part for me keeping me in mind. So when Aarti wrote the film, she also kept the character's name as Shweta. So then we know there is a certain trust and faith they have in you, that makes me very happy. I am extremely choosy about the kind of work I do and it's not easy at all because there are so many frustrating days where you just wait for things to happen. So when films like these happen, then you feel like something you are doing is right."