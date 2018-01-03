After Obsessing Over Kylie Jenner, Diljit Dosanjh Has Moved On To A New Celebrity Crush

Image: Instagram/Gal Gadot

After crushing on Kylie Jenner for nearly two years, it looks like Diljit Dosanjh has decided to move on to a new celebrity this New Year. And guess who this new interest is, it's none other than Wonder Woman Gal Gadot. While the entire world became her fan in 2017, post the wondrous DC solo debut, she also caught the attention of Punjabi superstar and actor Diljit.The singer, who has often garnered attention by posting cryptic comments on Kylie Jenner's photos, has now shifted his base and commented on Gadot's New Year post, in the most stereotypical way possible. The singer wrote, "Kudi Punjaban lagdi ah.." (The girl looks Punjabi).Earlier, Diljit has left borderline stalker-ish replies on Kylie's photos like, Ni Kudey.. aa ja Video Karna Ek and Dur fitte muh (Damn it) on her picture with then-boyfriend Tyga and even Kylie kitthe aa? on Kim Kardashian's live video.In an earlier interview given to PTI, Diljit had opened about his love for Kylie and said, "I love her very much. Now, more than loving her, what makes me happy is how much people are interested in my comments. I never leave any chance to comment. But she hasn’t replied yet, maybe soon. Also, I comment in Punjabi, so that she doesn’t reply. My people should have fun that’s it."Now we all get the obsession over Kardashians-Jenners, but being a celebrity of such a stature, one can maintain a decorum of humour especially towards the opposite gender. But looks like Diljit doesn't care about any of it and continues to enjoy his several fan-boy moments.On the work front, Diljit is busy with a biopic on hockey player Sandeep Singh's life titled Soorma, while Kylie is busy maintaining a mystery around her pregnancy. And, Gal Gadot is busy promoting gender equality and women empowerment through her work on and off screen.