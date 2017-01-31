After Parineeti Chopra, Tabu Joins The Cast of New Golmaal Film

Mumbai: Actress Tabu is the newest addition to the cast of Rohit Shetty's upcoming installment of hit comedy franchise Golmaal. Titled Golmaal Again the film stars Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Khemu and Shreyas Talpade. Tabu, who is known for her remarkable performances in films like Maqbool, Chandni Bar and Haider, last year said she wants to do a comedy film.

"If I am doing a certain kind of cinema that does not mean I hate the other kind. People will talk about only what is working and they get stuck with that. "Personally, as an artiste I never do any discrimination. If I am offered a Golmaal 4, I'll run and do it," Tabu had told PTI.

The fourth installment of the successful comedy franchise is scheduled to release during Diwali. The first part had released on the same day 2006.

The film spawned two sequels Golmaal Returns in 2008 and Golmaal 3 in 2010 both of which were also released during Diwali.