After Priyanka Chopra, Vidya Balan Responds to Harvey Weinstein Scandal
Vidya, known for portraying strong female characters on screen, said it clearly shows why women still feel unsafe while addressing the sexual harassment matters.
Image: Yogen Shah
Vidya Balan is probably one of those few actresses in Bollywood who does not fear to speak her mind and the Tumhari Sulu star has once again proved it right as she responded to the ongoing scandal surrounding Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein.
In an interview with BollywoodLife, the 38-year-old actress expressed deep shock, saying she could not believe how Weinstein's behaviour continued unchallenged for so long.
“It is quite shocking to see that Harvey Weinsten has been an abuser for so many years and no one spoke about it till the NY Times piece broke," Vidya was quoted as saying by BollywoodLife.
Vidya, known for portraying strong female characters on screen, said it clearly shows why women still feel unsafe while addressing the sexual harassment matters.
"He is one of the most powerful producers in Hollywood, someone whose work we’ve all admired but to think that even the most powerful female actors chose to keep silent on the matter for decades is a reflection of how women, however successful they maybe, don’t feel safe addressing sexual harassment," she added.
When asked if someone ever tried to intimidate her when she was new in the industry, Vidya said, “No, I did not give anyone that space to intimidate me or be anything but respectful towards me. But I can’t say this enough number of times that I feel I came from a privileged position where my survival did not depend on this. A lot of times girls compromise as their survival depends on it.”
Vidya added that she has always made sure to stay away from those people whose vibe "made me uncomfortable".
It comes after Priyanka Chopra spoke out against Weinstein's scandal and said the controversy is not about sex, but how a powerful man often tries to take away a woman’s power.
In an interview with BollywoodLife, the 38-year-old actress expressed deep shock, saying she could not believe how Weinstein's behaviour continued unchallenged for so long.
“It is quite shocking to see that Harvey Weinsten has been an abuser for so many years and no one spoke about it till the NY Times piece broke," Vidya was quoted as saying by BollywoodLife.
Vidya, known for portraying strong female characters on screen, said it clearly shows why women still feel unsafe while addressing the sexual harassment matters.
"He is one of the most powerful producers in Hollywood, someone whose work we’ve all admired but to think that even the most powerful female actors chose to keep silent on the matter for decades is a reflection of how women, however successful they maybe, don’t feel safe addressing sexual harassment," she added.
When asked if someone ever tried to intimidate her when she was new in the industry, Vidya said, “No, I did not give anyone that space to intimidate me or be anything but respectful towards me. But I can’t say this enough number of times that I feel I came from a privileged position where my survival did not depend on this. A lot of times girls compromise as their survival depends on it.”
Vidya added that she has always made sure to stay away from those people whose vibe "made me uncomfortable".
It comes after Priyanka Chopra spoke out against Weinstein's scandal and said the controversy is not about sex, but how a powerful man often tries to take away a woman’s power.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Lovebirds Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Exchange Wedding Vows in This Romantic Ad
- 2018 Audi A7 Sportback Unveiled
- Why Actor Vijay Is Not New To Controversies
- Sanjay Dutt's Daughter Trishala Will Make You Hit the Gym Right Now; See Pic
- Diwali 2017: Gift Yourself A Healthier & Longer Life This Festive Season