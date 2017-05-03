There is no denying the fact that filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus Baahubali 2 has been successful at setting the cash registers ringing at the Box Office. Going by the figures that are out, it has already crossed Rs 600 crore worldwide, and continues its winning streak.

The film’s impact can gauged from the fact that superstar Rajinikanth too called the film Indian cinema's pride. He even saluted the whole team for their efforts. Calling it a "masterpiece", Rajinikanth tweeted: "Baahubali 2 Indian cinema's pride. My salutes to god's own child Rajamouli and his team."

Going by the photos that have been making the rounds on social media, Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi was accompanied by his son Ram Charan for a special screening of Baahubali 2 in Hyderabad.

Interestingly, Chiranjeevi also penned down a heartwarming message after watching the film.

Megastar Chiranjeevi, Mega Powerstar Ram Charan and their family watched #Baahubali2 at IMAX pic.twitter.com/nmpl77JSyu — Vamsi Kaka (@vamsikaka) May 2, 2017

In a tweet that has been posted by trade analyst Ramesh Bala, Chiranjeevi not only congratulated Prabhas, Rana, Ramya, Anushka, Nasser for their performance, but also called it an outstanding film.

The film’s first part, Baahubali: The Beginning was released in July 2015 and minted over Rs 600 crore at the box office, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion was supposed to come out in 2016.

But the makers took time and released the film on April 28 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

With an estimated earnings of Rs 121 crore from first day across four languages, the second part in the "Baahubali" franchise is said to have registered the biggest opening for an Indian film.

Starring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sathyaraj and Ramya Krishnan, the film is produced by Arka Media Works.