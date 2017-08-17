Will Shah Rukh Khan Pay Distributors For Their Losses?

After Salman Khan’s Tubelight and Ranbir Kapoor’s Jagga Jasoos, Shah Rukh Khan’s Jab Harry Met Sejal has proved to be a big flop show on the big screen. Jab Harry Met Sejal has raked in ₹87.91 crores gross in India and 61.44 crores overseas since its release. Seems like Indian audiences are absolutely tired of the directors and producers serving them the same clichéd recipe over and over again with a different fancy name each time. This trending dry spell speaks volumes about Indian audiences who apart from ranting about the absence of “substance” in movies have also started appreciating the movies that dwell on good content.The fine examples are Hindi Medium, Lipstick Under My Burkha and Akshay Kumar’s latest release, Toilet Ek Prem Katha, all these movies covered their cost in less than 5 days and went on to be successful with the power of word of mouth.One of the biggest misfortune of 2017 happened with the investors and distributors of Jab Harry Met Sejal who are now asking for a refund for this flop-show. NH Studioz is one of them and has been hit hard this year earlier with Salman Khan’s Tubelight, the rights for which were acquired for ₹132 crores and now with SRK starrer Jab Harry Met Sejal, the rights for which were acquired for ₹80 crores.Recently, Salman Khan was in the news for returning money to the investors and distributors of his movie Tubelight after it failed to garner good response at the Box Office, and the same is being expected from SRK even though he is not liable under any agreement or contract to do the same.Previously, in 2001 for Asoka, in 2005 for Paheli and again in 2015 for Dilwale whenever SRK’s films have fallen flat on the box office he has been generous to a fault and has paid the investors and distributors a substantial amount of the losses accrued by them and thus the investors and distributors would be praying that he repeats this solicitous gesture.