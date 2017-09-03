To all the people of Haryana , please stay safe. Hope you can see our film soon #Agentleman #PeaceAndLove — Sidharth Malhotra (@S1dharthM) August 25, 2017

The 6.3 Magnitude tremor detected at a #NorthKorea test site. That makes my film #parmanuthestoryofpokhran even more relevant #NuclearTest pic.twitter.com/k0SG4MxSw6 — John Abraham (@TheJohnAbraham) September 3, 2017

@S1dharthM John ke account se tweet mat kar — ;( (@Saurabh_3598) September 3, 2017

Wow... kya film promotion hai .....idiots — Sweta Jaiswal (@SwetaJa35234989) September 3, 2017

That's just lame dude. — Dhruv Singh (@pagalhaina) September 3, 2017

Yes John sir very relevant and hope people around the test site r OK and eagerly waiting for parmanu to release — Yash Mathur (@yash4018) September 3, 2017

Kahin John aur Kim milke publicity stunt toh nahi kar rahe film ke promotion k liye? — Vishnu Vardhan (@the_WISH_nu) September 3, 2017

Intelligence level of #Bollywood ppl is beyond compare knows only publicity of their baloney — Praveen Tiwari (@iamproficient) September 3, 2017

Kasrat karke body bana li magar dimaag ke liye kuch kiya nahi tumne. — Thakur Baldev Singh (@HathwalaThakur) September 3, 2017

It seems Bollywood celebrities have started going the extra mile to plug in their film promotions. And if the press conferences, behind the scene videos and social media posts weren't enough, they've now started cashing in on the topical trends to promote their films.Days after Sidharth Malhotra received flak for promoting his film A Gentleman: Sundar Susheel Risky in Haryana post the verdict violence that broke out in the state, John Abraham used the burning North Korea issue to promote his upcoming film.Parmanu - The Story Of Pokhran is based on the successful nuclear tests conducted in Pokhran, Rajasthan in 1998 and that's why perhaps, John deemed the timing fit to slyly mention about his film's relevance.He took to Twitter and shared a map depicting the tremor site in North Korea and wrote, "The 6.3 Magnitude tremor detected at a #NorthKorea test site. That makes my film #parmanuthestoryofpokhran even more relevant #NuclearTest."For the uninitiated, the official Korean Central News Agency on Sunday claimed that North Korea has developed a hydrogen bomb which can be loaded into the country's new intercontinental ballistic missile and the "artificial quake" this morning is believed to be its sixth nuclear test.Many Twitter users were quick to point out the similarity between Sidharth and John's idea of promotion. Some called it lame, others poked fun and asked Sidharth to stop tweeting from John's account.