After Sidharth Malhotra, John Abraham Receives Flak For Promoting His Film Inappropriately

John Abraham just pulled off a Sidharth Malhotra and said North Korea nuclear test makes his upcoming film Parmanu more relevant.

Updated:September 3, 2017, 2:36 PM IST
It seems Bollywood celebrities have started going the extra mile to plug in their film promotions. And if the press conferences, behind the scene videos and social media posts weren't enough, they've now started cashing in on the topical trends to promote their films.

Days after Sidharth Malhotra received flak for promoting his film A Gentleman: Sundar Susheel Risky in Haryana post the verdict violence that broke out in the state, John Abraham used the burning North Korea issue to promote his upcoming film.




Parmanu - The Story Of Pokhran is based on the successful nuclear tests conducted in Pokhran, Rajasthan in 1998 and that's why perhaps, John deemed the timing fit to slyly mention about his film's relevance.

He took to Twitter and shared a map depicting the tremor site in North Korea and wrote, "The 6.3 Magnitude tremor detected at a #NorthKorea test site. That makes my film #parmanuthestoryofpokhran even more relevant #NuclearTest."




For the uninitiated, the official Korean Central News Agency on Sunday claimed that North Korea has developed a hydrogen bomb which can be loaded into the country's new intercontinental ballistic missile and the "artificial quake" this morning is believed to be its sixth nuclear test.

Many Twitter users were quick to point out the similarity between Sidharth and John's idea of promotion. Some called it lame, others poked fun and asked Sidharth to stop tweeting from John's account.




















