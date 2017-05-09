DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
After Sridevi’s Daughter Jhanvi Kapoor, Navya Naveli Nanda Shows Off Her Dance Moves; Watch Video
Image courtesy: Navya's official Instagram account.
From her interesting fashion choices to the even more interesting photos that she shares on social media, Amitabh Bachchan's grand daughter Navya Naveli Nanda makes sure she is always in news. Navya, who is undoubtedly the next celebrity child to watch out for, has shared a video which you won’t want to miss.
Going by the videos that Navya has shared on social media in the past, she loves partying with her friends, much like any other teenager.
The latest video which Navya has shared, gives us a glimpse of a young girl who loves to dance without any inhibitions.
The video, which appears to have been shot at a party, features Navya dressed in an all-black outfit. And you have to laud her for the confidence with which she breaks into a joyous solo dance.
Image Courtesy: Instagram/Navya Naveli Nanda
Navya, who is friends with Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan, has studied in London. She completed her graduation from Sevenoaks School, where Aryan had also studied.
Not too long ago, Sridevi's daughter shared on a video on her Instagram account, where she danced like a diva.
