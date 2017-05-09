From her interesting fashion choices to the even more interesting photos that she shares on social media, Amitabh Bachchan's grand daughter Navya Naveli Nanda makes sure she is always in news. Navya, who is undoubtedly the next celebrity child to watch out for, has shared a video which you won’t want to miss.

Everyone just looking at your comments😂😂😂 tag your 3 friends A post shared by Navya Naveli Nanda (@navya__nanda) on Mar 4, 2017 at 10:46am PST

Going by the videos that Navya has shared on social media in the past, she loves partying with her friends, much like any other teenager.

#madnesss 💞 A post shared by Navya Naveli Nanda (@navya__nanda) on Feb 27, 2017 at 10:02pm PST

The latest video which Navya has shared, gives us a glimpse of a young girl who loves to dance without any inhibitions.

#delhiwaligirlfriend . . . . #navyananda #navyanavelinanda A post shared by Navya Naveli Nanda (@navya__nanda) on May 8, 2017 at 6:03am PDT

The video, which appears to have been shot at a party, features Navya dressed in an all-black outfit. And you have to laud her for the confidence with which she breaks into a joyous solo dance.

Image Courtesy: Instagram/Navya Naveli Nanda

Navya, who is friends with Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan, has studied in London. She completed her graduation from Sevenoaks School, where Aryan had also studied.

Not too long ago, Sridevi's daughter shared on a video on her Instagram account, where she danced like a diva.