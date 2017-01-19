»
After Vin Diesel, Deepika Padukone Makes James Corden Do 'Lungi Dance', Watch Videos

January 19, 2017
Actors Deepika Padukone and Vin Diesel just appeared on the popular The Late Late Show with James Corden. And if the videos and photos that have been shared on social media, both Deepika and Vin had a great time. The duo were seen together in xXx: Return of Xander Cage, which also marked Deepika’s Hollywood debut. And just before they headed for the interview, Vin shot a few videos. In the videos, Deepika and Vin can’t contain their excitement over being invited for the show.

The Late Late Show with James Cordon Twitter handle too shared a photo and a Boomerang video of Deepika and Vin.

And honestly, it is Deepika who has added the right amount of fun and spice to the show’s episode, which will be aired on Thursday.

From helping James learn typical Bollywood dance steps, and use jackets in a fun way, Deepika does it all.

Interestingly, she even made James tie a jacket around his waist, and do ‘lungi dance’.

