After Vin Diesel, Deepika Padukone Makes James Corden Do 'Lungi Dance', Watch Videos
Actors Deepika Padukone and Vin Diesel just appeared on the popular The Late Late Show with James Corden. And if the videos and photos that have been shared on social media, both Deepika and Vin had a great time. The duo were seen together in xXx: Return of Xander Cage, which also marked Deepika’s Hollywood debut. And just before they headed for the interview, Vin shot a few videos. In the videos, Deepika and Vin can’t contain their excitement over being invited for the show.
[Video] Adorable! Kisses from Deepika Paudkone on the sets of @latelateshow 😘😘 #xXx3 pic.twitter.com/GSxVxnjFOx
— Deepika Padukone FC (@DeepikaPFC) January 19, 2017
Deepika Padukone and Vin Diesel on the sets of The Late Late Show with James Corden😃😃 #ReturnOfXanderCage #SerenaXander pic.twitter.com/JkZrOr2ysL
— Deepika Malaysia FC (@TeamDeepikaMY) January 19, 2017
The Late Late Show with James Cordon Twitter handle too shared a photo and a Boomerang video of Deepika and Vin.
Vin Diesel, @DeepikaPadukone & @JKCorden? Now that's a team we can work with! Watch them on the @LateLateShow TONIGHT! #xXxTheMovie pic.twitter.com/YVF85J8tNj
— xXx Return of Xander (@xxxMovie) January 19, 2017
And honestly, it is Deepika who has added the right amount of fun and spice to the show’s episode, which will be aired on Thursday.
We hope you're just as excited for Thursday, as Vin Diesel is in this gif. Goodnight! pic.twitter.com/f7mb1gaB76
— The Late Late Show (@latelateshow) January 19, 2017
From helping James learn typical Bollywood dance steps, and use jackets in a fun way, Deepika does it all.
— The Late Late Show (@latelateshow) January 19, 2017
Interestingly, she even made James tie a jacket around his waist, and do ‘lungi dance’.
There has never been a better use of @reggiewatts' jacket. Look at those moves! pic.twitter.com/21xIVzOb0r
— The Late Late Show (@latelateshow) January 19, 2017
