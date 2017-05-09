Bollywood stars are known for their lavish lifestyle, expensive cars and most impeccable fashion choices. But there are those celebrities too who enjoy travelling by private jets, but don’t have any issue with auto rides either. Yes, actress Jacqueline Fernandez is the latest celebrity to have been spotted while travelling around Mumbai in auto.

The actress gave her chauffeur-driven car a miss to enjoy an interesting trip with brother and a friend.

This isn’t the first time that Sonam Kapoor's BFF has opted for an auto rikshaw ride. The actress had earlier shared a snapchat of her auto rikshaw ride!

The Sri Lankan beauty will be taking Grammy Award winner and global pop sensation Justin Bieber to a tour around Mumbai during his scheduled trip to India in May. She plans to "give him a taste of all things desi" as his tour guide.

Bieber will be performing at the D.Y. Patil Stadium here on May 10 as part of his Purpose World Tour.

Jacqueline intends to take Bieber to the Gateway Of India, Iskon Temple, Colaba Causeway and also on auto ride through the streets of Bandra apart from a tour of Film City.

"I am a huge fan of Bieber and I already have quite a few things I've thought of that would make his visit multi-dimensional. While he's in India I'd love to take him around and give him a taste of all things desi and be his tour guide," Jacqueline said in a statement.

(Image: Yogen Shah)