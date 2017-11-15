Congratulations to this 💥 couple who tied the knot in our absolute favorite Anand Karaj. SO much fun designing and executing this one for the wonderful couple and their families. #amrun #eatdrinklove A post shared by Élan Events by Nipunika (@elan_ebn) on Nov 13, 2017 at 11:06pm PST

Aisha actor Amrita Puri recently tied the knot with Mumbai-based Imrun Sethi. But unlike her film wherein, she wanted to wear the same outfit as Kareena Kapoor wore in the popular song Bole chhudiyan, the actress made do with a gorgeous peach lehenga.The couple exchanged vows in a traditional intimate ceremony in Bangkok in the presence of close friends and family members. The ceremony might have been intimate, but there was no holding back on its grandeur and beauty.Quite a few friends have shared photographs from the occasion on social media with the hashtag Amrun and needless to say, the photos look straight out of a fairytale.In one of the photographs, Amrita was seen walking under the magical spell of the traditional "phoolon ki chaadar."In another one, the couple was seen exchanging smiles as they sat for the ceremony.While Amrita looked breathtaking in a peach embellished Anand Karaj lehenga, Imran looked suave in a matching sherwani."Wishing these two gorgeous souls a lifetime of happiness together. It’s gonna take a while to recover from this epicness," wrote a friend.Some other photographs from the mehendi ceremony have also surfaced on the internet. In fact, Amrita herself took to Instagram to share a photo and wrote, "Pretty brides are happiest (and most modest, of course) #amrun"