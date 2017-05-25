The global premiere of one of the most anticipated biopics of 2017 - Sachin: A Billion Dreams - was undeniably a star studded affair. From the Bachchan family to Aamir, Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma, the event saw the presence of big names from the showbiz industry as well as the entire Indian cricket team. Directed by James Erskine, the film gives an insight into the never seen before side of the ‘God of Indian Cricket’, Sachin Tendulkar.

Sachin A Billion Dreams will release worldwide on May 26 and celebrities across various walks of life have been wishing the cricket legend on social media.

The Bachchan khandaan posed for the perfect photo with Sachin and Anjali. Aishwarya made heads turns in a black sari.



Aamir Khan congratulated Sachin with a warm hug.

As expected, Ranveer Singh couldn’t contain his excitement upon meeting Sachin.

Sachin touched singer Asha Bhosle’s feet at the premiere.

Shah Rukh Khan, Anil Kapoor pose for photographs.

Sachin Tendulkar poses with wife Anjali, son Arjun and daughter Sara.

The Indian Cricket Team also attended the event. One of the first guests to arrive for the event from Bollywood was actress Anushka Sharma, and rumoured beau and cricketer Virat Kohli.

In addition to the real videos from the cricketer’s personal collection, the film will also talk about the way Sachin led his life.

(All images by Yogen Shah)