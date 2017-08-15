Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Explains Why She Didn't Give Up Indian Cinema To Pursue Hollywood

There is no denying the fact that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been the epitome of beauty and talent for two decades now. Besides being a prolific actress, she has also been the face of Indian cinema at multiple events across the world. In addition to a glorious acting career in Indian cinema, Aishwarya will always be lauded for tasting success in international films.She made her Hollywood debut with 2004's Bride and Prejudice which was followed by interesting projects like The Mistress of Spices, Provoked, The Last Legion and The Pink Panther 2.But she never thought of giving up Indian cinema to pursue Hollywood."I was very clear about that. Also because I enjoy Indian cinema I have had such wonderful directors to work with – I couldn’t get myself to do that. That’s because it is just a different rhythm – I know I can imagine some of our talent working there and experiencing it – it is exciting. It is wonderful to be part of cinema irrespective of which language or part of the world it is getting made in. It is just a different rhythm with which we worked in India and overseas… At that time social media was still beginning. Today, world is socially smaller, you feel more connected and the pace of life is getting faster than not to so long ago. I guess each one will find their own rhythm and what suits everybody. I also had so many yes and no in my list of dos and don’ts. So it narrowed down my choices and that’s just the way I felt I would be comfortable," she said.