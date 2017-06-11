Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Keen To Do Marathi Film

Mumbai: Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan says she would love to star in a Marathi film.

The actress was present at the music launch of Vikram Phadnis's debut Marathi film Hrudayantar on Saturday.

Asked if she's interested in playing in a Marathi film, Aishwarya said: "I would love to. Thanks for asking me this question in front of public and media."

The 43-year-old actress made her acting debut with a Tamil film titled Iruvar in 1997. She says she's an actor and for her it doesn't matter where and in what language a film is being made.

The actress who made her comeback with Jazbaa in 2015 said that she has carved her own path and never bothered to stick to the expected norms of choosing films.

"I have never been one to cater to all these expected norms. I have carved my own journey and I think my career is proof enough for that. So, of course I would love to work in Marathi as well as in any other language the film is being presented to me," she said.

For Aishwarya the script matters.

"As long as the script excites me and I am happy to work with the team, then, of course, I would love to," she said.

"Hrudayantar" was launched by superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who also gave the first clap for shooting of the film to commence. The trailer launch was done by actor Hrithik Roshan.

Phadnis is grateful to the entire Bollywood industry for giving him support for his first film.

"I think the marketing and promotion has already begun, but I cannot thank my Hindi film industry enough in this life time. Ever since my muhurat the way this industry has supported me for my 25 years of work, I owe them for a life time," Phadnis said.

Supporting the director, Aishwarya said: "Promotion is the core of the day and it is happening at every platform. But you (media) should appreciate Vikram's ability to keep it true and bring magic to every platform he has chosen, be it muhurat or trailer launch or music launch or any forthcoming events."

"And the fact is, yes, he has forged amazing friendship over all these years which you (media) are getting to witness over all these platforms," she added.

Hrudayantar stars Subodh Bhave, Mukta Barve, Trushnika Shinde and Nishtha Vaidya. It will hit the screen on July 7.