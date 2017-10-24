GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Visits Parents' House With Abhishek Bachchan After Fire Breaks Out

A massive fire broke out on Tuesday at La Mer residential building in Bandra West, Mumbai.

News18.com

Updated:October 24, 2017, 4:45 PM IST
A massive fire broke out on Tuesday at La Mer residential building in Bandra West, Mumbai, where Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's mother Brindya Rai and Sachin Tendulkar's in-laws reside.

According to a report in Times Now, eight fire brigades were instantly rushed to the spot to control the fire that broke out on the 13th floor. No casualty has been reported so far.

Both Aishwarya and Abhishek rushed to the spot to visit the actress' mother. The two were snapped while speaking to Sachin's mother in law Annabel Mehta besides Aishwarya's mother.

aish-abhi-2Image: Yogen Shah

aish-abhishek-1Image: Yogen Shah

aish-abhi-3Image: Yogen Shah

aish-abhi-4Image: Yogen Shah

abhishekaishImage: Yogen Shah

On the work front, Aishwarya was last seen in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, while Abhishek's last big screen outing was Housefull 3.










