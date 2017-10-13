Aishwarya Rai's Manager Simone Sheffield Claims Harvey Weinstein Wanted To Meet The Actress 'Alone'
If a report on a popular Hollywood website is anything to go by, Harvey was also keen on meeting Aishwarya Rai Bachchan alone.
(Image: Yogen Shah)
This week saw several women coming forward claiming they were sexually harassed by Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein. Hollywood actresses including Angelina Jolie and Gwyneth Paltrow too had accused the movie mogul for sexually harassing them as they recalled their traumatic experiences.
While speaking to The New York Times, Paltrow described how she was summoned to Weinstein’s hotel room, where he touched her and suggested a massage in the bedroom. Weinstein had just roped in her as the title character in the adaptation of Jane Austen’s “Emma.”
Jolie too recollected Weinstein making advances in a hotel room early in her career. She never worked with him again.
Following multiple sexual assault allegations against him, actresses Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep and Kate Winslet hailed those who spoke up about being harassed and assaulted by Weinstein.
If a report on a popular Hollywood website is anything to go by, Harvey was also keen on meeting Aishwarya Rai Bachchan alone. However, her manager ensured it never happened.
Talent manager, Simone Sheffield, was quoted in the report as saying, “I used to manage Indian actress Aishwarya Rai. While dealing with Harvey I found it comical how hard he tried to get Aishwarya alone. But he was a pig… looked and acted like a big bully pig. He asked me to leave the meeting numerous times and I politely declined. When we were leaving his office, he cornered me and said, ‘What do I have to do to get her alone?’ I told him to kiss my black ass. When Ash and I returned to our hotel, I sent Harvey a steel pig trough filled with DIET COKE as a thank you gift for the meeting. Yes, we did do business and yes, he eventually threatened me. Told me I’d never work in this business, blah blah blah…what I said to him, I can’t print. But you can be sure, I never gave him the opportunity to even breathe on my client.
Fox News. Weinstein. The President. Such abuses have gone on way before these creeps and will sadly continue until women feel empowered and protected enough to speak out.
They say there’s strength in numbers…perhaps. BUT it takes only one brave soul to take the first stand. With social media as your platform, that one brave soul will lead an army, in no time.
Brava Ladies….don’t hold back – THE TRUTH. Protect one another. Support one another. Love one another."
