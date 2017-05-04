Aishwarya, SRK, Aamir & Other Stars Attend Vinod Khanna's Prayer Meet

Mumbai: A prayer meeting for late Bollywood veteran Vinod Khanna was held here on Wednesday which saw the presence of several younger stars.

Rishi Kapoor, who is popular for sharing his thoughts on social media, recently took to Twitter to rebuke the new crop of stars for not turning up to pay their last respects at veteran actor Vinod Khanna's funeral.

Shameful. Not ONE actor of this generation attended Vinod Khanna's funeral. And that too he has worked with them. Must learn to respect. — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) April 27, 2017

Among those who reached the prayer meet at Nehru Centre in Worli included actors Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani.

Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, Amitabh Bachchan along with Abhishek and Aishwarya, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Rampal and Arbaaz Khan were also spotted.

Veterans like Javed Akhtar, Prem Chopra, Jeetendra, Shakti Kappoor and Abbas-Mustan were seen offering prayers and condolence at the prayer meet.

Khanna's 'Jurm' co-star Sangeeta Bijlani was also seen with Pooja Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt.

Veteran actor and sitting BJP MP Vinod Khanna passed away at the age of 70 on April 27 after a difficult battle with cancer.

The actor, who was part of several Bollywood hits like Amar Akbar Anthony and The Burning Train, was admitted to the HN Reliance Foundation and Research Centre in Girgaon, Mumbai recently.

(With inputs from IANS)