Ajay Devgn Lets Go Off His Macho Avatar, Signs Luv Ranjan's Romantic Comedy

After a series of power-packed films and a few comedies, Ajay Devgn has finally decided to let go of his popular image. The actor has signed Luv Ranjan's contemporary romantic comedy.

Luv Ranjan, known for his Pyar Ka Punchnama series, is coming up with an urban rom-com with a quirky take on modern-day relationships. The yet-to-be-titled film will be directed by Akiv Ali and produced by Ankur Garg. While the leading lady's name is not known yet, the first look of the film gives a glimpse of her back.

Ajay Devgn to star in an urban rom-com, produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg and directed by noted editor Akiv Ali. pic.twitter.com/mx8PVVEd1R — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 9, 2017

Ajay was last seen in Shivaay, an action film, which also starred Sayesha Sehgal and Erika Kaar.