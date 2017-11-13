Ajay Devgn-Parineeti Chopra's Golmaal Again Enters Rs 200 Crore Club

#GolmaalAgain steps into ₹ 200 cr Club today [Sun; Day 24]… [Week 4] Fri 62 lakhs, Sat 1.16 cr. Total: ₹ 199.74 cr. India biz... BLOCKBUSTER! — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 12, 2017

Golmaal Again may have received mixed reviews from the critics, but the film has nonetheless managed to enter the coveted 200 crore club. Yes, Rohit Shetty’s directorial is Bollywood's first movie of 2017 to have entered Rs 200 crore club.Going by trade analyst Taran Adarsh’s latest tweet, the movie amassed Rs 200 crores by Sunday.“#GolmaalAgain steps into ₹ 200 cr Club today [Sun; Day 24]… [Week 4] Fri 62 lakhs, Sat 1.16 cr. Total: ₹ 199.74 cr. India biz... BLOCKBUSTER!” his tweet read.Despite facing competition from Aamir Khan-Zaira Wasim starrer Secret Superstar, the film which is helmed by director Rohit Shetty managed to set the cash registers ringing at the box office.The film which features Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Kemmu, Parineeti Chopra and Tabu in key roles was also quick in achieving the Rs 100 crore mark.Produced in collaboration with Rohit Shetty Films and Manglmurti Films, ticket bookings for Golmaal Again had opened a month prior to its release on October 20.